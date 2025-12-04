Nationwide’s lowest rate is now 3.58%, cheapest since 2022

Nationwide now offers a mortgage rate of 3.58% for both existing and new borrowers, the first time since September 2022 that the mutual has a rate lower than 3.6%.

The headline rate is available at 60% loan to value (LTV) and is a two-year fix for existing and new borrowers moving home with a £1,499 fee. This has been reduced by 0.02%.

Across the same range, a two-year fix at 75% LTV with a £999 fee has been cut by 0.12% to 3.67%, and the corresponding product at 85% LTV has gone down by 0.13% to 3.81%.

A five-year fix at 60% LTV with a £999 fee has gone down by 0.04% to 3.8%.

Nationwide has made rate cuts of up to 0.21%, effective from 5 December, impacting two-, three- and five-year fixes.

For first-time buyers, the two-year fix at 85% LTV with a £999 fee will be 3.92%, down 0.16%, and the fee-free two-year fix at 95% LTV has been cut by 0.21% to 4.68%.

The five-year fix at 95% LTV with a £999 fee has been reduced by 0.11% to 4.78%.

These mortgages come with £500 cashback on completion.

For existing borrowers switching rates, the two-year fix at 60% LTV with a £999 fee has dropped by 0.07% to 3.65% and the equivalent five-year fix has been lowered by 0.1% to 3.74%.

The three-year fix at 75% LTV with a £999 fee has been cut by 0.06% to 3.93%.

For remortgage borrowers, reductions of up to 0.14% have been made, including the two-year fix at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee, which has gone down from 0.07% to 3.65%.

The five-year fix with a £999 fee at the same tier has been reduced by 0.1% to 3.79%. Meanwhile, the three-year fixed remortgage at 85% LTV with no fee has been cut by 0.14% to 4.35%.

Carlo Pileggi, head of mortgage products at Nationwide, said: “We’re making cuts across our fixed rate mortgage range, with even more of our rates now below 4%.

“These latest changes, which follow hot on the heels of the wide-ranging rate cuts we made at the end of last week, demonstrate that Nationwide remains focused on offering competitive rates to first-time buyers, homemovers and those looking for a new deal.”

These changes come just a week after the mutual last lowered its rates.