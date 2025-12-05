Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy

Base rate forecasts, broker opportunities in 2026, buyer demand next year and the impact of Budget decisions on lending and mortgage rates were all discussed in a lunchtime online masterclass.

Hosted by Mortgage Solutions in association with Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries, more than 130 brokers tuned in to the Big Autumn Budget Debate to hear what the Chancellor’s policy decisions mean for the mortgage market and wider economy.

Jonathan Evans, senior national accounts and new-build lead, and Ed Cowan, senior treasury dealer for liquidity, unpacked topics such as broker opportunities arising from Rachel Reeves’ decisions on a property tax and how funding costs might be impacted by changes to the cash ISA limits.

You can listen here to the full briefing and Q&A session, where the team give their views on the direction of travel for the Bank of England base rate in 2026 and the levels of buyer and mortgage activity we can expect next year.

For a full round-up of this Budget’s news, read: