Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy

Hosted by Mortgage Solutions in association with Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries, more than 130 brokers tuned in to the Big Autumn Budget Debate to hear what the Chancellor’s policy decisions mean for the mortgage market and wider economy.
Jonathan Evans, senior national accounts and new-build lead, and Ed Cowan, senior treasury dealer for liquidity, unpacked topics such as broker opportunities arising from Rachel Reeves’ decisions on a property tax and how funding costs might be impacted by changes to the cash ISA limits.
You can listen here to the full briefing and Q&A session, where the team give their views on the direction of travel for the Bank of England base rate in 2026 and the levels of buyer and mortgage activity we can expect next year.
For a full round-up of this Budget’s news, read:
All you need to know about the Autumn Budget 2025Sponsored
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market
Sponsored by Aldermore