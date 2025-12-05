Kensington Mortgages cuts BTL rates and adds £1,499 fee option

Kensington Mortgages has reduced pricing across its buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage range and introduced £1,499 fee options.

Its two-year fixes have been cut by up to 0.15%, while five-year fixes have been reduced by up to 0.09%. Further, reductions of up to 0.4% have been made to its house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) ranges.

The reductions apply to Kensington Mortgages’ prime and core ranges.

The lender now offers two-year fixes at 75% loan to value (LTV) within its BTL prime range at 3.13% with a 5% fee, 3.8% with a 3% fee and 5.34% with no fee.

The five-year fix at 75% LTV within its BTL prime range is 4.4% with a 3% fee and 5.05% with no fee.

Kensington Mortgages has also added £1,499 fee options to its BTL prime range, including a two-year fixed rate at 4.85% and a five-year fixed rate at 4.9%, both at 75% LTV.

Andy Bickers, commercial director at Kensington Mortgages, said: “Our latest reductions further strengthen the competitiveness of our BTL range, giving brokers and their clients access to some of the most attractively priced options in the market – including new fee structures that provide real flexibility.

“But just as important as rate is the certainty and support that underpin the Kensington experience, including our one-day turnaround on reviewing new applications and being able to talk to our sales support within a minute. The combination of our specialist sales teams and the direct access that brokers have to dedicated underwriters ensures that cases move with efficiency and transparency. It’s this consistently high standard of service, alongside our enhanced pricing, that continues to make Kensington a trusted partner for brokers navigating their clients’ BTL needs.”

Last month, the firm announced cuts across its residential and BTL rates.