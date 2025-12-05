Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Kensington Mortgages cuts BTL rates and adds £1,499 fee option

Kensington Mortgages cuts BTL rates and adds £1,499 fee option
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
December 5, 2025
Updated:
December 5, 2025
Kensington Mortgages has reduced pricing across its buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage range and introduced £1,499 fee options.

Its two-year fixes have been cut by up to 0.15%, while five-year fixes have been reduced by up to 0.09%. Further, reductions of up to 0.4% have been made to its house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) ranges.

The reductions apply to Kensington Mortgages’ prime and core ranges. 

The lender now offers two-year fixes at 75% loan to value (LTV) within its BTL prime range at 3.13% with a 5% fee, 3.8% with a 3% fee and 5.34% with no fee. 

The five-year fix at 75% LTV within its BTL prime range is 4.4% with a 3% fee and 5.05% with no fee. 

Kensington Mortgages has also added £1,499 fee options to its BTL prime range, including a two-year fixed rate at 4.85% and a five-year fixed rate at 4.9%, both at 75% LTV. 

Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy
Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Andy Bickers, commercial director at Kensington Mortgages, said: “Our latest reductions further strengthen the competitiveness of our BTL range, giving brokers and their clients access to some of the most attractively priced options in the market – including new fee structures that provide real flexibility. 

“But just as important as rate is the certainty and support that underpin the Kensington experience, including our one-day turnaround on reviewing new applications and being able to talk to our sales support within a minute. The combination of our specialist sales teams and the direct access that brokers have to dedicated underwriters ensures that cases move with efficiency and transparency. It’s this consistently high standard of service, alongside our enhanced pricing, that continues to make Kensington a trusted partner for brokers navigating their clients’ BTL needs.” 

Last month, the firm announced cuts across its residential and BTL rates.

Related
View All

News

Coventry BS and TSB cut mortgage rates – round-up

Coventry BS and TSB cut mortgage rates – round-up

News

Regulators make plan to support growth of building societies

Regulators make plan to support growth of building societies

News

House prices rise 0.7% YOY in November – Halifax

House prices rise 0.7% YOY in November – Halifax

News

Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy

Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy

View All
Tags:
buy to let
Kensington Mortgages

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/