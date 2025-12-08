Newcastle BS cuts two-year rates; Virgin reprices and revamps deals – round-up

Newcastle Building Society has reduced rates across its two-year fixed rate mortgages for both house purchase and remortgage.

Rates have been cut by as much as 0.2% up to 95% loan to value (LTV).

Francesco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Brokers are telling us clients need straightforward, reliably priced two-year options as they make decisions in a fast-moving market.

“By reducing rates across this range and keeping products available at higher LTVs, we’re giving brokers the tools to place more clients with confidence, whether they’re first-time buyers, homemovers or existing customers looking to remortgage.”

These changes come a week after Newcastle Building Society’s last round of rate cuts.

Virgin Money lowers rates and withdraws selected products

Virgin Money has made rate reductions, applying to its exclusive purchase, purchase, remortgage and product transfer ranges.

From 8pm on 8 December, Virgin Money will withdraw its exclusive purchase product, fixed for five years at 85% LTV with an £895 fee at 4.17%.

Also, within the exclusive purchase range, Retrofit Boost and Own New deals will be pulled.

Retrofit Boost products will also be removed from its exclusive remortgage and exclusive buy-to-let (BTL) ranges.

As for the rate reductions, cuts of up to 0.26% have been made, such as its five-year fixed fee-saver products within its purchase offering, with rates now starting at 4.07%.

Within the same range, two-year fixes with a £999 fee will be cut by up to 0.16% and start at 3.91%, while fee-saver options will be lowered by up to 0.17% and start at 4.11%.

The five-year fixed rates with a £999 fee will be reduced by as much as 0.25% to start from 4% and selected shared ownership rates will be cut by up to 0.14%, starting from 4.03%.

Exclusive purchase two- and five-year fixed rates from 75% to 90% LTV have also been lowered.

Virgin Money has also cut pricing on selected remortgage and product transfer rates.