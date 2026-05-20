YBS appoints Lowe as BDM

YBS Commercial Mortgages has appointed Michelle Lowe as business development manager (BDM).

She will be based in Manchester but covering the whole country, the lender said.

Lowe has worked in the financial services industry since 2004, building extensive experience across a wide range of sectors.

Since 2014, she has specialised in commercial lending, supporting direct clients, introducers and brokers with tailored finance solutions.

Andrea Challis, head of broker strategy, who heads up the business development team, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Michelle to the team and look forward to the fantastic contribution she is sure to make.

“We’re committed to supporting the commercial market, especially during these times of volatility. I am confident that our team – with Michelle playing an integral role – will continue to deliver the excellent levels of support our broker partners have come to expect from us, as an award-winning commercial lender.”

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YBS Commercial Mortgages is the dedicated commercial lending arm of Yorkshire Building Society.

The division provides specialist mortgages ranging from £500,000 up to £20m for buy-to-let (BTL) portfolios, commercial investments, semi-commercial properties and owner-occupied businesses.

The bank cut rates on new business five-year fixes last month.

Lowe said: “I am delighted to be joining the business development team at YBS Commercial Mortgages, helping the business to deliver on its growth ambitions. It’s a fantastic opportunity to be part of the journey, building on existing relationships while also creating new connections across the industry. I look forward to bringing my experience, network and passion for commercial lending to support brokers and clients as the business continues to grow.”

Lowe will be working closely with other business development team members including Challis and BDMs Luke Douse, Barry Dillon, Christian Gooderson, Thomas Mac Donnchadha Hill and Chris Gagg.