YBS Commercial cuts BTL and commercial rates

YBS Commercial Mortgages has reduced rates on new business five-year fixes for portfolio landlords and commercial mortgages.

Rates have been lowered by up to 0.15% across both ranges and include the lender’s owner-occupied, commercial investment and semi-commercial products.

For example, a five-year fix for BTL borrowers up to 65% loan to value (LTV) with a 3% fee has been reduced from 4.95% to 4.8%, and a five-year fixed BTL deal up to 75% LTV with a 3% fee has been lowered from 5.1% to 5%.

A five-year fixed semi-commercial product at 65% LTV with a 2% fee has been cut from 5.95% to 5.8%.

Additionally, YBS Commercial Mortgages has launched a range of two-year deals for BTL up to 75% loan to value (LTV). It has added a two-year fix up to 55% LTV, priced at 4.9% with a 2% fee.

Angela Norman, managing director of YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “As market conditions have stabilised, we’re pleased to be able to pass on the benefit with these reductions and enhance our product range.

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“These latest changes, including our new two-year product range, reflect our ongoing commitment to providing competitive pricing and choice, supporting brokers with products they can place with confidence.”