Ultimate Finance launches digital bridging loan

Ultimate Finance has brought out Optimise, a bridging loan for brokers supporting experienced residential property developers and investors who “need to move fast”.

Loans range from £100,000 to £750,000, while the maximum for outside Greater London is £500,000.

Rates begin from 0.84% per calendar month and go up to 70% loan to value (LTV) using instant valuations through Hometrack’s automatic valuation model (AVM) where eligible.

The maximum LTV is 75% for a desktop valuation report where eligible.

There is a dual representation legal panel used to reduce friction and perfect title insurance to speed up completion times.

Ultimate Finance said Optimise is built around a digital application journey and has “simplified underwriting and a streamlined legal path”.

Completed applications that meet criteria can see decisions delivered in as little as 24 hours.

Liam Cavanagh, head of bridging at Ultimate Finance, said: “Brokers tell us their clients want three things: speed, certainty and simplicity. Optimise delivers on all three. By bringing together a genuinely digital journey, instant AVMs from Hometrack and dual legal representation, we’re removing friction with residential transactions and giving brokers and their clients the confidence to move at the pace the market demands.”

Ultimate Finance recently announced that it had brought in £190m in new lending across 1,400 facilities so far this year, surpassing its 2024 total.