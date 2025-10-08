Ultimate Finance brings in £190m in new lending

Ultimate Finance has brought in £190m in new lending across 1,400 facilities so far this year, surpassing its 2024 total.

The lender said this was a third increase in new lending over the same period last year.

It added that it had seen “positive contribution from all lending areas”, with working capital, asset finance and bridging finance likely to end the year with “significant annual growth”.

The lender’s loan book is at an all-time high of £370m.

Josh Levy (pictured), CEO of Ultimate Finance, said: “After a record-breaking first half of 2025, we’re building on that momentum with another step-up in activity, which reflects the strength of our proposition and the trust we’ve earned from brokers, advisers and their clients.

“Our focus remains on delivering our growth ambitions through our continued commitment to supporting UK SMEs with tailored, asset-based lending solutions that provide speed, clarity and certainty.”

Ultimate Finance recently increased its maximum invoice finance facility to £10m, upped its asset finance securitisation facility with Lloyds to £145m and hired Paul Hansen to the newly created role of asset finance sales director.