Ultimate Finance increases maximum invoice finance facility size to £10m

Asset-based lender Ultimate Finance has increased the maximum invoice finance facility size from £7m to £10m.

Ultimate Finance said the change would allow it to “continue to build a presence in the market for larger deals and ensure they have a competitive, distinct and wide-ranging solution offering”.

The increase is due to recent investment in pricing and an improved cash flow loan size, which the firm said was “well-received”.

Josh Levy, Ultimate Finance’s CEO, said: “It has been a strong start to 2025, and we are pleased to have completed on 60 Working Capital deals in the first five months. April and May represented our highest single months in the last five years for new deal numbers and deal value, respectively, and this momentum shows no sign of slowing down.

“With our average client retention now at eight years, the increase enables us to further support those clients with their growth ambitions and deliver on our mission to provide more cash flow than ever before to new and existing clients.”

Levy continued: “Our incredible Working Capital NPS of 91 is testament to the excellent service we provide, and I am confident that this increase, along with our commitment to delivering tailored asset-based lending solutions through a high-quality personalised service model, will ensure we achieve our growth ambitions.”

Ultimate Finance recently increased its asset finance securitisation facility with Lloyds to £145m.