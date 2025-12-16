All you need to know about the FCA Mortgage Rule Review roadmap

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published the next steps for its Mortgage Rule Review, with first-time buyers and under-served groups, later life lending, innovation and protecting vulnerable customers being key areas of focus.

Much of the work is going to kick off in the first quarter of next year, such as a consultation on loan-to-income (LTI) limits, responsible lending rules and affordability for retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages in the first six months of 2026.

In the second half of 2026, the regulator will publish policy statements and feedback on these three areas, and work around holistic advice for later life borrowers, innovation and vulnerability will take place in 2027.

We have brought deep dives into first-time buyers, later life lending, innovation and vulnerable customers – along with industry reactions – together in one place.

