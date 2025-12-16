Create Account
All you need to know about the FCA Mortgage Rule Review roadmap

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published the next steps for its Mortgage Rule Review, with first-time buyers and under-served groups, later life lending, innovation and protecting vulnerable customers being key areas of focus.

Much of the work is going to kick off in the first quarter of next year, such as a consultation on loan-to-income (LTI) limits, responsible lending rules and affordability for retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages in the first six months of 2026.

In the second half of 2026, the regulator will publish policy statements and feedback on these three areas, and work around holistic advice for later life borrowers, innovation and vulnerability will take place in 2027.

We have brought deep dives into first-time buyers, later life lending, innovation and vulnerable customers – along with industry reactions – together in one place.

What do you think of the roadmap? Send your thoughts to editorial@ae3media.co.uk.

 

FCA lays out Mortgage Rule Review roadmap with FTBs and under-served borrowers a priority

FCA mortgage plans signal ‘shift’ towards flexibility and innovation – reaction

FCA singles out high-LTI and interest-only lending as areas of focus for FTB growth

FCA to consider climate risks, economic abuse and debt consolidation to support vulnerable customers

FCA to undertake market study of later life lending, examine RIOs and explore holistic advice

FCA review of bridging term limits welcomed but industry figures urge careful approach

Consumer Duty and SM&CR already able to manage AI advice risks, says FCA

IMLA forecasts gross mortgage lending to reach £320bn in 2026

Retirees will be biggest mansion tax casualties as they face a debt or downsize dilemma

Our huge ambitions to grow will make us innovate, says Monmouthshire BS CEO

Brokers have ‘important role to play’ in green finance sale process, LBG’s Dean says

