Bucks BS brings back expat BTL deal; Aldermore adds limited editions to core range – round-up

Buckinghamshire Building Society has reintroduced its Fixed Rate Everyday Expat Buy to Let mortgage to its range.

The mutual said this would give expat landlords a “stable, short-term solution”.

It said it reflected growing demand among expat clients for fixed rate options without locking into long-term deals, particularly as the sector adjusts to regulatory and legislative changes in the private rental sector.

The product is a two-year fixed rate priced at 5.79% up to 75% loan to value (LTV). Loan sizes range from £50,000 to £500,000 and there is a product fee of £1,195.

The mortgage is open to expat landlords with no more than three UK buy-to-let (BTL) mortgaged properties.

Claire Askham, head of mortgage sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “We’ve seen a clear increase in broker enquiries from expat landlords who want the security of a fixed rate but are still cautious about long-term commitments. With further changes expected in the private rental sector, this product gives landlords the breathing space they need while maintaining flexibility.

“Our approach to expat lending is simple and supportive – we apply the same level of care, clarity and case-by-case consideration as we do across our entire range. This product is another example of how we’re responding to broker feedback and helping landlords navigate change with confidence.”

Aldermore integrates limited-edition products into offering

Aldermore has brought several limited-edition mortgages for landlords and owner-occupiers into its core range and reduced rates for switching borrowers.

For new BTL borrowers, selected limited-edition products will be withdrawn and replaced with equivalents in Aldermore’s core range.

This will include rate reductions across two- and five-year fixed rates, including deals at 80% LTV, and products for multi-unit freeholds and houses in multiple occupation (HMO).

Two-year fixed rates within its core range have been cut by as much as 0.4% and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.45%.

The five-year fixed deals with a 1.5% fee or a £1,999 fee will remain as limited editions.

For residential owner-occupiers, limited-edition products will be removed and replaced with permanent equivalents. Further, fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.86% and start from 4.95%.

For existing borrowers switching, there has been a rate reduction of up to 0.8% on two-year fixes for residential owner-occupiers, with pricing from 5.41%. Its five-year fixed rates start from 5.29%, following cuts of up to 0.45%.

For switching BTL borrowers, two-year fixed rates have been lowered by as much as 0.1% to start from 5.89%, and five-year fixed rates have been reduced by as much as 0.15% to start from 5.64%.

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We aim to offer solutions that genuinely support a wide range of customer circumstances, giving both landlords and owner-occupiers more of the options they need.

“Our brokers are a vital component in making that happen. As part of that, we’re committed to offering brokers flexible and competitive products, as well as a consistently high standard of hands-on service.”