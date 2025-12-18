High street lenders cut tracker rates and SVRs following base rate cut

Nationwide will lower its standard mortgage rate (SMR) by 0.25%, following the base rate cut earlier today.

The SMR will be priced at 6.49% and come into effect on 1 January 2026.

Rates on tracker mortgages held by existing Nationwide customers will automatically lower when the base rate is cut, and these will also decrease from 1 January 2026.

Santander lowers tracker rates and SVR

Santander will lower tracker products and the standard variable rate (SVR) by 0.25% for existing mortgage customers.

The changes will come into effect from 3 January.

The follow-on rate for tracker deals will come to 7%, while the SVR will be priced at 6.5%.

Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank cut variable rates

Virgin Money will lower its SVR from 6.99% to 6.74% from 15 January.

Updated Virgin Money tracker rates will be available from 19 December.

On the Clydesdale Bank side, its SVR will also fall from 6.99% to 6.74%, and its offset variable rate will decrease from 7.14% to 6.89%.