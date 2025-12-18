LMS appoints Walsh as chief financial officer

Conveyancing services provider LMS has appointed Alexi Walsh as its CFO, strengthening its leadership team in its strategy to drive growth.

Walsh brings experience in senior finance, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and digital identity. In her previous roles, she helped to scale operations, raise capitals and build teams. Walsh also launched and scaled digital identity and SaaS platforms globally.

In 2016, Walsh was the general manager of the Gov.uk Verify programme, which was the government’s initiative to tokenise digital identity and lead to the creation of a digital identity passport.

She will work with LMS to help make the home buying and selling journey faster, safer and easier.

Walsh will focus on the National Property Transaction Network (NPTN), building on its proposition to foster trust, drive growth and digitalise property transactions on a wider scale.

Walsh (pictured) said: “My focus has always been on using finance to drive clarity of insight, enable decision-making, and support innovation, and now I look forward to building on my experience to help grow NPTN and future-proof property transactions within a mature industry that is long overdue for transformation.”

Nick Chadbourne, CEO of LMS, added: “These last 18 months have been a significant period of expansion for us at LMS, particularly as NPTN continues to grow and make a positive impact within the sector. With over 20 years of experience, Alexi will be a valuable member of our team at a critical time, supporting the company’s next phase of strategic and operational growth.

“We look forward to seeing how Alexi helps shape our decision-making and supports us on our mission to make conveyancing easier and safer for all.”