Planning and Infrastructure Bill becomes law

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill has become law, with new powers coming into force from today.

The bill, which was introduced in March this year, aims to speed up and streamline the delivery of new homes and critical infrastructure.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said the act will “remove blockages and delays in the planning system, accelerating the construction of tens of thousands of new homes across every region”.

“In addition, it will get dozens of new roads, railway lines, windfarms, and key critical infrastructure built quicker – all while securing a win-win for the environment and the economy,” it added.

Measures include making it easier to acquire new land for new homes, GP surgeries and schools and permitting extra powers for development corporations to “speed up delivery of large-scale projects” like new towns.

Planning committees will also be modernised to focus on the “most significant development” as opposed to smaller projects, which will speed up local decisions on new homes.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market Sponsored by Aldermore

The law will also introduce a Nature Restoration Fund to allow developers to start building housing and infrastructure projects faster and Natural England to put in place “pro-nature measures at scale” to restore habitats and nature.

There is also new regulations that would allow council to set their own planning fees and introducing a system of strategic planning that will look at multiple planning authorities to build and ensure infrastructure is being built to support the delivery of new homes

Other measures are limiting the number of attempts at legal challenges for major infrastructure projects to one, down from three, for cases deemed “totally without merit” by the court, simplifying the approval process for electric vehicle (EV) chargers on public roads and allowing electricity bill discounts of up to £2,500 over 10 years for communities that permit the building of pylons and transmission infrastructure.

The MHCLG said that in the coming weeks and months, ministers will set out remaining reforms that will come into effect.

Steve Reed, Housing Secretary, said: “Britain’s growth has been held back by a sluggish planning system, slamming the brakes on building and standing in the way of fixing the housing crisis for good.

“Today that changes. Our landmark Planning and Infrastructure Act will tear down barriers to growth, and this means getting spades in the ground faster, unshackling projects stuck in planning limbo and crucially unlocking a win-win for the environment and the economy.

“We’re ushering in a new era to build 1.5 million homes that will give families a secure roof over their head, alongside key infrastructure to create high-paying jobs and power our homes and businesses. That’s exactly the Britain I want to see so it’s time to get on with the job and build, baby, build.”

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “We promised to grasp the nettle of planning reform – and we’re delivering. This landmark legislation ends years of dither and delay that has held back too many vital projects, like Lower Thames Crossing and Sizewell C.

“And we’re not stopping there; this government will leave no stone unturned to get spades in the ground – building the homes families need and the infrastructure our economy needs to thrive.”