Santander renews broker pledges for 2026 and adds underwriter access pledge

Santander has renewed its broker pledges for this year and brought in a fourth pledge around underwriter access.

The fourth pledge promises that intermediary partners will benefit from access to underwriters whenever they need it.

The broker pledges were launched in February, and promised no dual pricing, at least 24 hours’ notice of product withdrawals and continued improvements to product transfers for a further 12 months.

Santander said that since it launched the broker pledges, it has completed over 30 product relaunches with at least 24 hours’ notice and no dual-priced products.

The firm has also improved its product transfer process, so brokers can view product transfer rates on sourcing systems to create illustrations sooner, accept product transfer rates on behalf of their clients and move clients to a lower rate up to four months early with no early repayment charge (ERC).

Customers can also overpay within the product transfer window with no ERC and brokers can see all their clients’ mortgage details on Santander Introducer Internet, alongside their product end dates.

David Morris (pictured), head of homes at Santander UK said: “Last year, we pledged to do more to better support our intermediary partners, and feedback has shown that brokers have felt and seen the difference in how we’ve operated over the past twelve months.

“Our changes have made a tangible difference; for example, more than 10,000 customers have benefitted from switching early to a lower rate under our ‘Switch Now’ enhancement to the product transfer process. Today, we are restating our commitment to supporting brokers and their clients for the next 12 months with our renewed, and refreshed, broker pledges.”