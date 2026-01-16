Create Account
TSB cuts rates; Newcastle BS lowers SVR – round-up

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
January 16, 2026
Updated:
January 16, 2026
TSB has reduced rates across its residential, product transfer and additional borrowing mortgages by as much as 0.15%.

Effective 16 January, its two-year fixed purchase rates at 80-90% loan to value (LTV) have been reduced by as much as 0.1%, and fee-free three-year fixed purchase deals up to 90% LTV have been cut by as much as 0.15%. 

Its two-year fixed remortgage rates have been lowered by up to 0.1%, as well as two-year fixed shared ownership and shared equity purchase rates at 80-85% LTV. 

TSB has made a cut of up to 0.1% to two-year fixed shared ownership purchase rates at 85-90% LTV. 

For product transfer borrowers, two-year fixes up to 90% LTV and three-year fixes up to 80% LTV have been reduced by up to 0.1%. 

Across its additional borrowing range, two- and three-year fixes have been lowered by up to 0.1%. 

Newcastle BS cuts SVR 

Newcastle Building Society has reduced its mortgage standard variable rate (SVR) by 0.19% to 6.31%. 

This is effective from 1 February and comes after the central bank lowered the base rate by 0.25% to 3.75%. 

The change will apply to residential, self-build and buy-to-let (BTL) products linked to the mutual’s SVR on properties in England, Wales and Scotland. 

Borrowers in Gibraltar will also see a reduction by 0.19% to 6.75%. 

Ben Smith, head of commercial and product development at Newcastle Building Society, said: “As a mutual, we remain committed to balancing the needs of our saving and lending members. 

“This reduction to our SVR to 6.31% is a reflection of this commitment.” 

