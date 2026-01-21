Create Account
News

Homes sold in 11 days achieve best sale price, research finds

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
January 21, 2026
Updated:
January 21, 2026
The optimum length of time for property to be listed on the market to secure the maximum sale price is 11 days, a report shows.

According to analysis of estate agents by HomeOwners Alliance, estate agents with an average selling time of 11 days achieve 100.4% of the asking price, which would raise an extra £1,000 on an averagely priced property.

The report noted that those that sell too quickly can lose money, with properties sold within seven days or fewer achieving just 94% of the asking price, which could leave sellers almost £16,000 worse off on an averagely priced home.

Data from 6,000 estate agents said that after 30 days on the market, sellers usually have to accept around 98% of their asking price, and after 90 days, sellers typically settle for around 95.5% of their asking price.

Assuming an average UK house price of around £370,000, this could mean that a house sold after one month could typically lose around £5,400, and after three months, the loss could come to £18,400.

Average number of days on market Average percentage of asking price achieved Amount above/below asking price (based on average UK property price of £270,000)
7 days or fewer 94.1% -£15,900
10 days 100.3% +£810
11 days 100.4% +£1,100
14 days 99% -£2,700
30 days (1 month) 98% -£5,400
60 days (2 months) 95.5% -£12,200
90 days (3 months) 95.5% -£12,200
120 days (4 months) 93.2% -£18,400
150 days (5 months) 91.2% -£23,800

 

HomeOwners Alliance said that for those looking to sell at the best time, appointing a great estate agent, getting the price right, instructing a conveyancer or solicitor early, getting the house ready for sale and choosing the right buyer were crucial tips.

Paula Higgins, founder and chief executive of HomeOwners Alliance, said: “Right now, every pound matters to homeowners. Our data shows there is a sweet spot when selling a home and that is around 11 days. Sell too fast and you leave money on the table. Let it drag on over a month and buyers start knocking thousands off the price.

“This isn’t about rushing a sale, it’s about choosing the right agent. The agents who consistently sell in around 11 days are the ones achieving the best prices. When a home sits on the market for weeks, it is often a sign something needs to change. You can see how quickly homes like yours are sold by your local estate agents using our Best Estate Agent Finder.”

