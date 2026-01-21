Homes sold in 11 days achieve best sale price, research finds

According to analysis of estate agents by HomeOwners Alliance, estate agents with an average selling time of 11 days achieve 100.4% of the asking price, which would raise an extra £1,000 on an averagely priced property.
The report noted that those that sell too quickly can lose money, with properties sold within seven days or fewer achieving just 94% of the asking price, which could leave sellers almost £16,000 worse off on an averagely priced home.
Data from 6,000 estate agents said that after 30 days on the market, sellers usually have to accept around 98% of their asking price, and after 90 days, sellers typically settle for around 95.5% of their asking price.
Assuming an average UK house price of around £370,000, this could mean that a house sold after one month could typically lose around £5,400, and after three months, the loss could come to £18,400.
|Average number of days on market
|Average percentage of asking price achieved
|Amount above/below asking price (based on average UK property price of £270,000)
|7 days or fewer
|94.1%
|-£15,900
|10 days
|100.3%
|+£810
|11 days
|100.4%
|+£1,100
|14 days
|99%
|-£2,700
|30 days (1 month)
|98%
|-£5,400
|60 days (2 months)
|95.5%
|-£12,200
|90 days (3 months)
|95.5%
|-£12,200
|120 days (4 months)
|93.2%
|-£18,400
|150 days (5 months)
|91.2%
|-£23,800
HomeOwners Alliance said that for those looking to sell at the best time, appointing a great estate agent, getting the price right, instructing a conveyancer or solicitor early, getting the house ready for sale and choosing the right buyer were crucial tips.
Paula Higgins, founder and chief executive of HomeOwners Alliance, said: “Right now, every pound matters to homeowners. Our data shows there is a sweet spot when selling a home and that is around 11 days. Sell too fast and you leave money on the table. Let it drag on over a month and buyers start knocking thousands off the price.
“This isn’t about rushing a sale, it’s about choosing the right agent. The agents who consistently sell in around 11 days are the ones achieving the best prices. When a home sits on the market for weeks, it is often a sign something needs to change. You can see how quickly homes like yours are sold by your local estate agents using our Best Estate Agent Finder.”