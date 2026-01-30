Rosemount Financial Solutions welcomes 43 advisers in record-breaking 2025

Mortgage, protection and financial planning network Rosemount Financial Solutions saw its adviser numbers grow by 43 in 2025.

Describing the year as “record-breaking” for the firm, 25 of the new advisers were mortgage and protection advisers, while 18 were financial planners.

According to findings from Network Consulting compiled by Paul Day, the network saw 29 firms join its business in 2025, bringing the total to 91 appointed representatives (ARs).

Rosemount Financial Solutions announced its performance at its annual conference on 16 January at the Stonex Stadium in Hendon, revealing a 36% growth in revenue.

This included a 79% growth in investments, 62% in pensions and 43% rise in protection revenues.

The network also announced additional support for its chosen charities, Stepping Stones DS and Hazie Days, which help children and young people with Down syndrome and children with additional needs respectively.

Over the year, Rosemount Financial Solutions raised £35,010 for charities and donated a further £3,250 during the conference.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), said: “The performance of our members across 2025 was little short of extraordinary, particularly when you consider that 2024 was itself a record year for revenues. The annual conference is always a special day, but to be able to celebrate that performance with our advisers – whether they have just joined or been with us for decades – was even better.

“I’d like to thank our partners on the day for their presence on the stands and presentations. That face-to-face time is invaluable for our advisers, and helps them deliver the peerless level of service for which Rosemount has become renowned. We are determined to build on this success, and have even more ambitious plans for this year and beyond, with new tools and partnerships which will make life easier for our advisers.”