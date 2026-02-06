Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Key Group extends partnership with Finova for additional five years

Key Group extends partnership with Finova for additional five years
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
February 6, 2026
Updated:
February 6, 2026
Key Group has extended its partnership with cloud-based mortgage, savings and lending platform Finova by five years.

Finova will help Key to deliver lifetime mortgage products through the More2life brand. 

The firm will implement Finova’s technology to drive innovation, improve the speed of change and enhance security across the lender’s product proposition. 

Key Group will also adopt Finova’s agile pricing engine, to enable flexible product and pricing changes. More2life will be able to meet changing market conditions and adviser needs, while speeding up the delivery of new and enhanced lifetime mortgage products. 

The firm said this would enable it to maintain its reputation for innovating in the later life lending market, while reducing the cost of developments. 

This week, More2life announced it would pilot its Omni Interest Reward product ahead of a wider distribution. 

Sponsored

The new-build energy advantage

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Ben Waugh, managing director of More2life, part of Key Group, said: “This contract extension reflects the strength of our partnership with Finova and our shared focus on innovation in later life lending. Moving to Finova’s latest technology enhances our technology in key areas, particularly with regards to the security of our systems and our ability [to] act quickly when it comes to product price and criteria changes. 

“As the technology that supports More2life’s fast-path adviser-focused proposition – allowing automated and digital processes on all client cases – this move enables us to continue providing everything advisers need in this area, and ensuring we offer market-leading lifetime mortgage products that satisfy customer needs.” 

John Tilzey, sales director at Finova, added: “Key Group has been a long-standing and highly valued partner for many years. This five-year extension is a testament to their confidence in Finova’s technology and our ability to support complex, specialist lending at scale. 

“We’re excited to start this next chapter together and to see Key Group lead the next wave of innovation in later life lending, supported by our lending and pricing capabilities as a strong platform for growth.” 

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/02/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/02/2026

News

Broker CRM JammJar integrates with Twenty7tec

Broker CRM JammJar integrates with Twenty7tec

News

TSB ups mortgage rates; Coventry and Bucks BS cut rates – round-up

TSB ups mortgage rates; Coventry and Bucks BS cut rates – round-up

News

Leek BS increases maximum height for new-build flats and LTI ratio to six

Leek BS increases maximum height for new-build flats and LTI ratio to six

View All
Tags:
equity release
Finova
Key Group
later life lender
lifetime mortgage
More2Life

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/