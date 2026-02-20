Create Account
Mortgage Magic introduces integrated remote KYC feature

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
February 20, 2026
Updated:
February 20, 2026
Mortgage Magic has launched an integrated remote Know Your Customer (KYC) process, enabling the verification of clients without paperwork.

The cloud-native platform has integrated electronic ID (e-ID) verification into its broker workflow, and it is available through the Mortgage Magic Client app. The firm said this would replace slow manual document collection with a more secure process. 

The firm said that with the risk of mortgage fraud and stricter anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, brokers were under more pressure to verify clients accurately. It added that the traditional method of asking clients to bring passports to an office or email scanned copies was “inefficient, creates friction, and is increasingly vulnerable to forgery”. 

Mortgage Magic embeds the e-ID directly into the client onboarding journey, so clients can verify their identity remotely with a secure link, while the system runs instant background checks. 

The feature uses facial verification technology to match the client’s selfie to their government-issued ID. 

Tanjir Sugar, CEO of Mortgage Magic, said: “Identity verification should be the most secure part of the mortgage process, but it shouldn’t be the hardest. 

“We have moved past the days of ‘certified true copies’ and waiting for a post. By integrating facial verification checks directly into the platform, we are giving brokers the tools to spot fraud instantly while offering genuine clients a frictionless, digital onboarding experience that takes seconds, not days.” 

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/02/2026

Santander exec Labiano selected as CEO of OSB Group

More than 300 mortgage advice firms joined FCA register in H2 2025

Echo Finance partners with Mortgage Train Academy to give new brokers practical experience

Tags:
client identification
digital verification
E-ID verification
know your customer
Mortgage Magic

