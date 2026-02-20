Santander exec Labiano selected as CEO of OSB Group

Enrique Alvarez Labiano has been announced as the chief executive of OSB Group, subject to regulatory approval.

His appointment will take effect from a date yet to be agreed, as he succeeds Andy Golding, who is retiring at the end of the year.

OSB Group said his appointment followed a “comprehensive search process” carried out by its board, facilitated by a global executive search firm and managed by chair David Weymouth, which considered both internal and external candidates.

Labiano is currently CEO of retail and business banking and executive director of Santander UK and Santander UK Group Holdings.

He joined Santander Group in 2015, holding roles including group head of strategy and chief of staff to the executive chair. During this time, he also led the group’s insurance business and responsible banking.

Labiano moved to the UK in 2019 and became head of strategy and corporate development at Santander, before becoming chief people officer a year later, then head of everyday banking in 2021.

He has been in his current role since 2023 and on the Santander UK board since February 2025.

Before joining Santander, Labiano was a partner at McKinsey and Company from 2007 to 2015.

Weymouth said: “Enrique brings compelling strategic vision having extensive experience leading group-level strategy at Santander. His strong track record in retail and business banking, together with his excellent leadership experience will be instrumental in building on the strengths of the existing management team, and I look forward to welcoming him to OSBG.”

Labiano said: “I am honoured to have been chosen to lead OSBG, a company with a clear commitment to its customers. I look forward to working with colleagues across the organisation to build on the strong foundations and strategy already in place and to continue supporting customers, communities and shareholders.”

Golding will continue as a board director and group CEO until Labiano joins the business.

Golding said: “Enrique will be warmly welcomed at OSBG and will be supported by a highly committed and experienced team across the group as it continues to deliver on its purpose. I wish him every success as he takes the business forward.”