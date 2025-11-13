OSB Group's CEO Golding to retire from business at year end in 2026

OSB Group’s CEO Andy Golding (pictured) intends to retire from the board and as CEO by 31 December 2026.

The OSB Group board has commenced the search – with assistance from a third party – for a new CEO to “deliver the strategy for the group”.

Golding will continue as board director and group CEO and “continue to focus on delivering the strategy, including the 2025 and 2026 financial guidance and medium-term aspirations”.

He has been group CEO since 2012, and before that, he was at Saffron Building Society for around eight years as CEO. Golding also worked at Bradford & Bingley for around two years and John Charcol for five years. He also worked at NatWest for around 14 years.

Golding said: ‘‘OSBG is an amazing bank with delivery for its customers, owners and staff at the very heart of what the group does. I am immensely proud to have been at the helm for the last 14 years, seeing the bank through initial stabilisation and growth, an IPO, major M&A activity and cementing its place as the UK’s biggest and best specialist lender.

“I look forward to working with our experienced and talented leadership team to deliver another year of strong performance in 2026 during an orderly handover process.”

David Weymouth, chair of OSB Group, said: “Andy has made invaluable contributions in the creation of the OSB Group over the last 14 years. As the founding CEO of the group his strategic vision and leadership have been critical in transforming the group, overseeing significant growth in deposits, loan originations and overall market position, delivering significant shareholder value and shareholder returns of £1.2bn since 2019. The entire board wishes him well when he retires from executive life.”

Earlier this week, the firm launched Rely, its brand-new specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender.