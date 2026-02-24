Danske Bank appoints Haines as CEO to succeed Davies

Danske Bank will make Julie-Ann Haines chief executive on 1 July 2026, succeeding Vicky Davies.

Haines (pictured, right) was most recently at Principality Building Society, initially joining as head of strategy and e-channels in 2007 before taking on the role of chief customer officer in 2012. She took on the role of chief executive in 2020.

Prior to that, she was head of acquisitions and NPD at HBOS Card Services for around five years. Before that, she was a category development manager at Reckitt Benckiser.

She has held several non-executive appointments, including chair of the Building Societies Association (BSA), an adviser for the Prime Minister’s business council in 2024, and chairperson of UK Finance’s mortgage committee for Welsh mortgages.

Davies (pictured, left) has been chief executive of the bank since 2021. She joined the bank in 2012 and has been a board member for 10 years. Before that, she worked in various senior roles at Ulster Bank from 2005 to 2012.

Martin Stewart, Danske Bank UK board chair, said: “We are extremely grateful to Vicky for her outstanding contribution over her five-year tenure as CEO, during which she has led the bank with drive, purpose and a clear strategic vision. When she leaves her post later this year, she will do so in the knowledge that the bank is in robust health and well-positioned for future growth.

“In Julie-Ann Haines, we have appointed a proven leader who is widely respected across the financial services industry. She is someone who has extensive customer-focused leadership experience, combined with a track record of delivering commercial and operational success. Vicky will formally hand over to Julie-Ann on 1 July 2026, subject to regulatory approval. In the interim, both leaders will work closely together to ensure there is a well-managed and smooth transition.”

Davies said: “It has been a huge privilege to lead Danske Bank and to work with so many fantastic colleagues. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, supporting customers in both Northern Ireland and across the rest of the UK. I look forward to working closely with Julie-Ann during the transition and I know the bank will benefit from her experience, leadership and values.”

Haines added: “I am honoured to be joining Danske Bank in Northern Ireland. With roots dating back over 200 years, the bank is deeply embedded in local society and plays a vital role in the economy. I am looking forward to engaging with colleagues and customers in the weeks ahead, and to continuing the growth of Danske Bank in Northern Ireland and across the rest of the UK.”