Canada Life recruits head of annuities and head of home finance

Canada Life has made two appointments within its retirement business, with Kris Black joining as head of annuities and Alice Watson as head of home finance.

These are two newly created roles and will see Black and Watson each take responsibility for the end-to-end product and proposition lifecycle and strategies for annuities and home finance respectively.

Canada Life said that establishing the two dedicated leadership positions would provide an enhanced commercial focus and strategy to drive change and innovation across both areas of the business.

Black was previously head of commercial within retirement at Canada Life, where he led the pricing teams for both annuities and home finance. Before joining the company, he held senior roles at Willis Towers Watson and Aviva.

Watson formerly worked as head of B2B marketing at Canada Life and has experience in home finance. In her most recent role, she was responsible for defining and implementing Canada Life’s marketing strategy and plans to support its retirement, protection, wealth and asset management divisions.

Before this, she held several roles within the home finance product line, focusing on customer insight, proposition development and adviser support.

Black’s appointment has been in effect from 1 March and Watson will take on the role after her maternity leave at the end of Q2.

Strengthening Canada Life’s strategy

Pete Maddern, managing director for retirement at Canada Life, said: “The retirement business is a critical component of Canada Life’s long-term success and Kris and Alice’s appointments reflect the investment we are making to strengthen our team to deliver our ambitious strategy.

“Growing customer demand and regulatory change is creating significant opportunity in both the annuities and home finance markets, and these new roles will ensure we are well-positioned to turn this opportunity into sustainable growth.

“Having worked with both Kris and Alice for a number of years, I am confident their leadership expertise and deep knowledge of the retirement market will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our proposition and deliver for our customers.”

Black (pictured, left) said he was “delighted” to move into a role where he could “help shape the next phase of growth of our market-leading annuity business”.

He added: “It is an exciting time for the annuity market, with premiums at record levels since pension freedoms were introduced and more people recognising the value of secure, lifelong income.

“As the retirement landscape in the UK continues to evolve, guaranteed income solutions will play a critical role in helping customers manage risk and plan with confidence.

“I am looking forward to working with colleagues and partners across the industry to develop propositions that offer customers clarity, value, and peace of mind during retirement.”

Watson (pictured, right) said: “I am excited to lead our home finance business as we look to innovate and build on Canada Life’s strong track record in this space. Having joined the industry nearly two decades ago, I’ve seen first-hand how much the later life market has evolved, and how products like equity release can make a real difference to customers’ lives.

“As more of us live longer and an increasing share of people’s wealth is held in their property, it’s vital that we continue to develop flexible options that help customers to fund their retirement.

“Advisers are central to this, and I’m committed to ensuring we give them the support, insight and propositions they need to help customers make informed choices, tailored to their individual needs.”

At the end of last month, the firm launched a lifetime mortgage with a discounted rate.