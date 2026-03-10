Hodge becomes latest signatory of Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter

Hodge has become the latest company to sign the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC), so it will adhere to six principles to support wellbeing in its employees.

The six principles are developing mental health awareness among employees using activities and advocacy, encouraging open conversations about mental health and support available, offering employees good working conditions that encourage a healthy work/life balance, promoting effective people management and ensure focus on physical and mental wellbeing, monitoring employee mental health and wellbeing via surveys and contact with managers and having a named contact for mental health support.

Emma Graham (pictured), Hodge’s business development director for mortgages, said: “Signing the charter is quite simply the right thing for Hodge to do, and I mean that in the best way possible. Not because it’s a tick-box exercise but because at Hodge, we’re already walking the walk when it comes to the six principles.

“From our Employee Assistance Programme, regular training and surveys, to our well-trained mental health first aiders throughout the business, Hodge is genuinely committed to ensuring colleagues are given the support they need, when they need it.”

Jason Berry, group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance and co-founder of the MIMHC, said: “It’s fantastic to see Hodge stepping forward as a signatory of the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter.

“When a respected lender commits publicly to prioritising wellbeing, it sends a powerful message across the sector – that performance and people go hand in hand. Real progress happens when leadership takes responsibility for creating healthier working environments, and this is a meaningful step in that direction.

“I was delighted to see Hodge Bank helping to #keeptheconversationgoing.”