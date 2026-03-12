NatWest changes rates by up to 0.25%

NatWest is changing selected new business, existing customer and additional borrowing rates by up to 0.25% from 13 March.

Within its purchase range, selected two- and five-year fixed rates are rising by as much as 0.35%. An example includes a two-year fixed rate with no product fee at 95% loan to value (LTV), which has gone up by up to 0.35% to 5.07% .

In its remortgage range, selected two- and five-year fixed rates are rising by around 0.25%. For instance, its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £995 fee will go up by 0.25% to 4.06%.

On the first-time buyer side, two- and five-year remortgage fixed rates will rise by around 0.25%. An example includes its two-year fixed rate remortgage with no fee at 90% LTV, which will be priced at 4.68%.

Looking at its shared equity range, two- and five-year fixed purchase rates will go up by 0.25%. The firm’s two-year fixed rate with no fee at 60% LTV will come to 4.39%.

Selected two- and five-year Help to Buy remortgage deals will increase by around 0.25% as well, with its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £995 fee and £500 cashback standing at 4.21%.

Within its green range, selected two- and five-year purchase and remortgage deals are rising by as much as 0.25%. The firm’s two-year fixed purchase rate at 60% LTV with a £995 fee will come to 3.97%.

In its green buy-to-let (BTL) range, rates will also go up for selected two- and five-year fixed purchase and remortgage deals by around 0.25%. Pricing will start from 4.18%.

On the BTL side, two- and five-year purchase fixed rates will go up by around 0.25%. An example is its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with no fee coming to 4.24%.

Finally, in its standalone additional borrowing range, pricing will go up by around 0.25% for two- and five-year deals. Its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with no fee will be priced at 4.38%.

The changes come amid a period of widespread repricing in the mortgage market as uncertainty around the conflict between the US and Iran continues.