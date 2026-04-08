Adviser-built CRM platform Surecase enters scale-up phase

Surecase, a CRM platform developed by mortgage advisers, is preparing for its next stage of growth by building on its third-party integrations.

The platform was formerly known as Binder and was built by Simon Horsfall, who has more than 15 years of experience in the mortgage and insurance sector, alongside tech entrepreneur Dan Rathbone.

It was designed to bring case management, client communication and document handling into one platform that made these tools easily accessible. Surecase also aimed to reduce data duplication while centralising communication, meaning advisers spend less time on administrative tasks.

Horsfall and Rathbone said the rebrand was a “strategic step forward” and built on the platform’s existing track record, while positioning it for growth.

The two have developed Surecase over the last five years, in response to challenges faced by advisers.

Horsfall said that before he built the CRM, he realised that preparing a file before submitting business was “often frustrating”.

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“Documents were coming in from multiple channels like email, post and WhatsApp, which created huge inefficiencies when collating information and managing client communication. It made remote working difficult and slowed down case progression across teams,” he added.

Horsfall said that after Covid-19, more advisers began working remotely and managing multiple cases at once and he identified a “clear need for a platform that could be accessed anywhere, on any device, giving both advisers and clients full visibility on what’s needed and what’s ready to proceed”.

He added: “Surecase brings everything into one place, streamlining the process, reducing unnecessary admin and creating a simpler, more effective way of working.”

Plans to expand

Surecase has been integrated with third-party systems, including Mortgage Brain, Twenty7tec, Intelliflo Office and Comentis, with plans to introduce more.

The platform includes case management with full client history, offering a searchable view of all cases, document management with unlimited uploads and reuse tools to reduce duplication, and a secure client portal for document collection.

It also has an electronic signature feature, organisation controls for roles, permissions and workflow management, and sourcing integration.

Further, Surecase provide management information, giving oversight of a company’s pipeline and performance, and embedded vulnerability assessments.

To improve an adviser’s workflow, Surecase’s other features include a live chat, a mortgage-specific fact find, and integration with Intelliflo Office.

Horsfall said Surecase had been built off the “back of years of real adviser experience”, adding: “This isn’t about starting from scratch; it’s about evolving something that’s already working and taking it to the next level.

“We’ve always focused on bringing everything into one place and making it easier for advisers to manage cases, communicate with clients and stay on top of compliance. The rebrand gives us the platform to grow further, invest in new integrations and continue improving how advisers work day to day.

“Ultimately, it’s about helping advisers free up time, reduce admin and focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their clients.”