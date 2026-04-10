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Principality BS eases LTI to 5.5 for first-time buyers

Principality BS eases LTI to 5.5 for first-time buyers
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
April 10, 2026
Updated:
April 10, 2026
Principality Building Society has widened eligibility for 5.5 times loan-to-income (LTI) lending to include first-time buyers.

The mutual has also reduced the minimum loan size from £150,000 to £180,000, and the minimum income threshold has been lowered from £40,000 to £30,000. 

Principality Building Society said the changes would improve lending options for brokers and their first-time buyer clients. 

This change follows updated criteria from the mutual, including an improved online affordability calculator, allowing homebuyers to potentially borrow up to 30% more. 

Earlier this month, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) opened a consultation to permanently allow lenders to provide a greater share of mortgages at high-LTI ratios. 

Helen Lewis (pictured), national intermediary manager at Principality Building Society, said: “Following broker feedback, we have introduced a further change for first-time buyer clients. The reduction in loan size and income requirements will make this accessible to more first-time buyers looking to purchase their first property. 

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“This feature, combined with our recent affordability changes, provides brokers more flexibility when placing business with Principality.” 

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first-time buyer
High loan to income multiples
loan to income (LTI)
Principality Building Society

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