Second Charge Lending

Brightstar makes changes to senior manager roles

by:
  • 19/12/2019
Brightstar Financial has made changes within its senior management to strengthen the support it gives partners and brokers.

 

Darren Perry has been promoted to the newly created role of national account manager.

Perry will work with Brightstar’s network and club partners as well as appointed representatives and members making sure they have the right tools and support grow their businesses, the firm said.

Alongside Perry’s promotion, Michelle Westley, head of marketing at Brightstar Financial, will expand her role, working with the management teams at networks and clubs.

Brightstar will also be expanding its team, with the recruitment of an internal sales and marketing executive.

Bradley Moore (pictured), managing director at Brightstar Financial, said: “We firmly believe that there is absolutely no reason why a broker should turn away any genuine client and are always on hand to ensure complex cases are made easy.

“In his new role, Darren will work collaboratively with Brightstar’s partners to make sure more brokers are able to identify and place even more possibilities, and more clients can benefit from an expert approach to specialist finance.”

Darren Perry, national account manager at Brightstar Financial, added: “I’ve worked at Brightstar, as an expert in second charge mortgages, for a number of years now and I have first-hand experience of what a difference we can make to the lives of our brokers and their clients.

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into this new role and, working alongside Michelle, helping more of our partners to create more opportunities for their brokers, and more solutions for clients.”

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

Close