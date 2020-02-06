You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

TSLE2020: HTB plans revolving credit facility product

by:
  06/02/2020
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has revealed it is considering launching a revolving credit facility product.

 

Speaking at The Specialist Lending Event in Birmingham, Alex Upton, sales director for specialist mortgages at HTB, said she believed product innovation was going to come from flexibility.

She said to address this, HTB was looking at creating a “revolving credit facility” product to meet the needs of borrowers who do not “fit into a box”.

“It gives the client funds ready to deploy as and when they need to so they can seize opportunities, rather than having to come in and wait for the case to be underwritten.

“For us it’s making sure we are looking at all the opportunities so we can mould our products into what the client needs instead of trying to force feed them what we have,” she added.

 

Staying out of residential

As part of the panel session, Upton was asked if HTB was planning to move into the residential market like many other specialist lenders.

“The short answer’s no,” she said.

“We’ve got enough on our plate at the moment. We have a lot of plates spinning so for us there’s no plans for the residential market.”

Octane Capital CEO Jonathan Samuel added that the lender was also not planning an entry into the residential market.

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

