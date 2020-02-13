Masthaven founder and chief steps down

Masthaven founder Andrew Bloom is stepping down from his position as chief executive of the bank at the end of April.

He will be replaced by Leigh Bartlett who is currently chief financial officer.

Bloom will continue as a shareholder and non-executive director.

Masthaven was founded in 2004. Bloom built the business up from a specialist bridging lender to bank, after the firm received its banking licence in 2016.

The lender now has more than 180 staff, and has completed £1.1bn of lending while raising £1.2bn of savings from customers.

In April 2019, Värde Partners completed a strategic £60m equity investment in Masthaven.

Bloom said: “Masthaven has been a major part of my life over the past 15 years and it has been a privilege to found, serve and grow Masthaven from the early days when it was just a handful of people to the specialist bank it is today.

“I am very proud of Masthaven and how its talented employees have always striven to deliver a personal solution for our customers and intermediaries.

“We have built an incredibly strong foundation and a great leadership team. As a non-executive director and significant shareholder, I will continue to assist Leigh and the leadership team in driving Masthaven forward.”

Bartlett added: “It’s an honour and great responsibility to take over from Andrew. I would like to thank him personally for the support he has given me since joining Masthaven. I look forward to continuing to grow the bank, together with the Masthaven team, to become one of UK’s leading specialist banks in the UK residential and SME markets.”