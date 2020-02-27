Housing minister rejects call for landlord repair deposit

Landlords are not going to be forced to leave an urgent-repair deposit in the hands of their property management company, the housing minister has confirmed.

Responding to a written question from Grahame Morris, the Labour MP for Easington, Christopher Pincher (pictured) said the government had not plan to intervene in the direct financial arrangements between landlords and agents.

He also said tenancy deposits must be protected with a government-approved Tenancy Deposit Protection Scheme and cannot be used part way through a tenancy for repair and maintenance work.

Pincher, who was appointed to role of housing minister after Esther McVey was sacked earlier this month, said the government was planning to give more power to tenants to challenge landlords failing to keep their homes in a good state of repair.

From 20 March, the Fitness for Human Habitation Act will be extended to apply for existing tenancies in England.

Introduced in March last year, the law ensures rented homes are hazard-free and secure. Tenants can take their landlord to court if they fail to comply. Only those tenants who signed agreements after 20 March 2019 were covered by the act immediately. This will now be extended to cover statutory tenancies that were in place before this date.