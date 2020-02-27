TML reduces rates and makes changes to BTL range

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has simplified its buy-to-let range and reduced rates across products catered to individual, limited company and portfolio landlords.

The revised range has a variety of fee options including percentage fee, fixed fee and fee-free options.

Rates start from 2.83 per cent for a two-year fixed at 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a 2.25 per cent completion fee. There is also a five-year fixed with a 3.19 per cent rate, down from 3.33 per cent, also at 70 per cent LTV, with a 2.25 per cent completion fee on standard properties.

Houses of multiple occupation (HMO) or multi-unit block (MUB) properties have rates starting from 3.34 per cent for a five-year fix, down from 3.54 per cent, or 3.08 per cent for two-year fixed. Both are at 70 per cent LTV and both have a 2.5 per cent completion fee.

TML also has a new five-year fixed large loans product for applications over £500,000 at 3.29 per cent for 70 per cent LTV and 3.39 per cent for the 75 per cent LTV.

The lender has extended its limited company £500 cashback product to individual, HMO and MUB applicants.

Its free standard legals product has also been extended to limited company applicants as well as individuals, HMO and MUBs.

The lender has also increased the multiple application window for portfolio landlords to six months during which they will not have to pay an additional application fee. Furthermore, they can benefit from a reduced completion fee through the Portfolio Multi Loan product.

Steve Griffiths (pictured), sales director of The Mortgage Lender, said: “The buy to let market is competitive across pricing, criteria and product.

“These changes address all those elements by reducing our rates, simplifying our product range and aligning our pricing for individuals and limited company applicants.”