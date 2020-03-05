Moloney and Morris take on group roles at OneSavings Bank

With immediate effect Adrian Moloney is taking on the role of group sales director and will be responsible for the field and telephony based sales team across all group lending brands.

Roger Morris is taking on the role of group distribution director and will be responsible for all key and national accounts for the group.

Cleary (pictured) said: “Congratulations to Adrian Moloney and Roger Morris on their new group roles within OSB. The new structure allows us to improve efficiencies and use our skillsets to support the group accordingly whilst further strengthening our aspiration of becoming a bigger, better and stronger specialist lender.”