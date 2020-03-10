You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Catalyst Property Finance hires BDM and credit analyst

by:
  • 10/03/2020
  • 0
Catalyst Property Finance hires BDM and credit analyst
Specialist short–term lender Catalyst Property Finance has appointed Stuart Heavens as its first national business development manager and James Parnall as credit analyst.

Chris Fairfax, chief executive at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “Brokers are incredibly important to our business and appointing Stuart as Catalyst’s first BDM forms part of our commitment to maximising broker relationships with product training and enquiry support in the field.”

Heavens (pictured right) will help roll out new product launches being planned by the specialist lender this year.

Fairfax added: “As we grow our business development function and increase our incoming enquiry pipeline, we must ensure we maintain our excellent customer service levels and quick turnaround times. James Parnall joins us as a career underwriter, having worked for some of the UK’s biggest finance companies across the south coast.”

Parnall (pictured left) will report to Matt Gillon, head of credit, and will be responsible for underwriting Catalyst’s flexible short-term finance.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
LendInvest appoints former CBRE director as fund manager

LendInvest has appointed former CBRE director Anurag Sharma as fund manager for the property finance platform.

Close