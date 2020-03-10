Catalyst Property Finance hires BDM and credit analyst

Specialist short–term lender Catalyst Property Finance has appointed Stuart Heavens as its first national business development manager and James Parnall as credit analyst.

Chris Fairfax, chief executive at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “Brokers are incredibly important to our business and appointing Stuart as Catalyst’s first BDM forms part of our commitment to maximising broker relationships with product training and enquiry support in the field.”

Heavens (pictured right) will help roll out new product launches being planned by the specialist lender this year.

Fairfax added: “As we grow our business development function and increase our incoming enquiry pipeline, we must ensure we maintain our excellent customer service levels and quick turnaround times. James Parnall joins us as a career underwriter, having worked for some of the UK’s biggest finance companies across the south coast.”

Parnall (pictured left) will report to Matt Gillon, head of credit, and will be responsible for underwriting Catalyst’s flexible short-term finance.