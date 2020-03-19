Castle Trust recruits BDM for London area

London has more than 12 years’ experience in the mortgage market, including roles at NatWest, Santander and the Post Office.

His most recent role was mortgage consultant at buy to let broker firm, Mortgages for Business, a position he held for nearly three years.

Barry Searle, managing director of Mortgages at Castle Trust, said: “Charlie has an excellent combination of experience and expertise that will ensure he is able to add value and help brokers to get deals done.

“I look forward to working with Charlie as the latest addition to our expert and dedicated team.”

London added: “It’s a great time to join such a dynamic business with a very exciting future. I’m looking forward to introducing more brokers to the benefits of working with Castle Trust.”