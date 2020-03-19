TMA adds Gatehouse to panel

The Mortgage Alliance (TMA) has added Gatehouse Bank to its panel of finance providers.

Members will have immediate access to Gatehouse’s range of buy-to-let solutions and home purchase plans which are available to UK, ex-pat and international residents.

Part of the buy-to-let range includes fixed-rate products with no early payment charges. Gatehouse will also be providing solutions for a range of TMA member’s landlord clients, from single residential investment finance to complex cases such as property portfolios, homes in multiple occupancy (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks.

Advisers will be able to secure buy-to-let finance for a range of clients including first-time buyers, first time-landlords, limited companies and on and off-shore special purchase vehicle (SPV) structures for properties located in England and Wales.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “At TMA, we are committed to providing our advisers with top-quality solutions so that they are well-equipped to help different types of clients, ranging from those with complex income scenarios to property investors based outside of the UK.

“Our decision to partner with Gatehouse Bank is grounded on exactly that principle. With a limited number of Shariah-compliant banks operating in the UK market we are confident that with today’s partnership, more of our members will be able to support both their residential and landlord customers with the financing solutions they need and, ultimately, bolster their business.”