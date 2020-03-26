You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

TMA grows buy-to-let panel

by:
  • 26/03/2020
TMA grows buy-to-let panel
Property finance platform LendInvest has joined TMA’s lending panel.

 

The decision to add LendInvest is part of the club’s strategy to grow its lending proposition for brokers with landlord clients, the club said.

LendInvest provides finance for new builds, HMOs, multi-unit freehold blocks, high-rise flats up to 10 storeys and ex-local authority flats.

There is also no limit on the number of properties a landlord can have in their portfolio.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “Welcoming LendInvest to our expanding buy-to-let panel reiterates TMA’s ongoing commitment to championing landlords and the service they provide to the property market.

“As such, we are thrilled to bring LendInvest on board to ensure that more of our intermediary firms can support their landlord clients with the best lending solutions.”

Earlier this month, buy-to -let specialists Gatehouse Bank joined the panel.

