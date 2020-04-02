Oblix Capital launches e-signatures to support remote working

Oblix Capital has partnered with technology firm Nivo Solutions to introduce e-signatures and secure messaging to its internal processes.

The technology will help to reduce delays in obtaining original signatures as businesses adapt to remote working.

The tool will help Oblix Capital maintain its customer service levels to clients, broker partners and suppliers during the Covid-19 crisis, it said.

Andy Reid, director, intermediary and networks, said: “I’m really pleased we have managed to react so quickly alongside Nivo to improve our working practices.

“In these uncertain times our clients and broker partners will expect the same high levels of customer service, and this partnership will help us to achieve that.”