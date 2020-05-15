Masthaven increases bridging LTVs and maximum loans

Masthaven has expanded its use of desktop valuations for bridging cases increasing the maximum loan to value (LTV) and loan amounts it will consider.

The lender will now allow a maximum LTV of 60 per cent, up from 50 per cent, while loans will of up to £1m will be considered on single or multiple properties – up from £500,000.

Properties need to be habitable and the lender said its confidence level needs to be five or higher.

“In response to changing times, last month we launched our new automated valuation model (AVM) service so we could continue to support you and your customers during this challenging time,” Masthaven said.

“Since then we’ve listened to your feedback and are pleased to announce that we’ve made more positive changes to this service.”