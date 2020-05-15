You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Masthaven increases bridging LTVs and maximum loans

by:
  • 15/05/2020
  • 0
Masthaven increases bridging LTVs and maximum loans
Masthaven has expanded its use of desktop valuations for bridging cases increasing the maximum loan to value (LTV) and loan amounts it will consider.

 

The lender will now allow a maximum LTV of 60 per cent, up from 50 per cent, while loans will of up to £1m will be considered on single or multiple properties – up from £500,000.

Properties need to be habitable and the lender said its confidence level needs to be five or higher.

“In response to changing times, last month we launched our new automated valuation model (AVM) service so we could continue to support you and your customers during this challenging time,” Masthaven said.

“Since then we’ve listened to your feedback and are pleased to announce that we’ve made more positive changes to this service.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Matt Lowndes takes up innovation role at MAB – Interview

Former MD of Coreco Matt Lowndes talks to Mortgage Solutions about his new role at Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), where...

Close