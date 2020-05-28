You are here: Home - Specialist Lending -

Specialist Lending

OMS secures DIP integration with United Trust Bank

by:
  • 28/05/2020
  • 0
OMS secures DIP integration with United Trust Bank
One Mortgage System (OMS) has entered the first stage of its application programming interface (API) integration with United Trust Bank (UTB).

 

OMS users will now gain access to UTB’s products through a two-way integration which allows brokers and networks to generate a decision in principle (DIP), without rekeying data.  

The second phase will see access widened to packagers. 

This follows the platform’s recent announcement to offer free access to Knowledge Bank with every OMS license, the development of an API integration with the Iress Lender Connect software and its partnership with Uinsure.

Neal Jannels (pictured)managing director of One Mortgage System (OMS), said: “It’s important for us to partner with lenders who have technology at the heart of their offering and this stage one integration will pave the way for more brokers and networks to access UTB’s comprehensive product range and bespoke service standards.” 

Buster Tolfree, commercial director of mortgages at United Trust Bank, added: “At UTB we have made real efforts over the last two years to introduce technology to speed up the application and underwriting process for our introducers.  

Integrating with OMS is an important step forward given they too have emerged as one of the premier broker CRM and processing platforms over recent years.

“Through API integration we now make it easier for all those users of OMS to select a UTB product for their customers, and to then process that application,” he added. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Housing Secretary admits unlawfully approving former Tory donor’s development

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has accepted he unlawfully approved a former Tory donor’s £1bn housing project in the Isle of...

Close