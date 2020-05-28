OMS secures DIP integration with United Trust Bank

One Mortgage System (OMS) has entered the first stage of its application programming interface (API) integration with United Trust Bank (UTB).

OMS users will now gain access to UTB’s products through a two-way integration which allows brokers and networks to generate a decision in principle (DIP), without rekeying data.

The second phase will see access widened to packagers.

This follows the platform’s recent announcement to offer free access to Knowledge Bank with every OMS license, the development of an API integration with the Iress Lender Connect software and its partnership with Uinsure.

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of One Mortgage System (OMS), said: “It’s important for us to partner with lenders who have technology at the heart of their offering and this stage one integration will pave the way for more brokers and networks to access UTB’s comprehensive product range and bespoke service standards.”

Buster Tolfree, commercial director of mortgages at United Trust Bank, added: “At UTB we have made real efforts over the last two years to introduce technology to speed up the application and underwriting process for our introducers.

“Integrating with OMS is an important step forward given they too have emerged as one of the premier broker CRM and processing platforms over recent years.

“Through API integration we now make it easier for all those users of OMS to select a UTB product for their customers, and to then process that application,” he added.