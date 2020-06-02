You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Shawbrook opens product switching portal for brokers

  • 02/06/2020
Shawbrook is enabling brokers to access its My Shawbrook Portal to complete product transfers for their clients.

 

The lender launched the portal last year allowing existing customers to apply for a product transfer themselves.

It will now allow its broker partners access to the self-service portal to submit applications on behalf of their clients.

Shawbrook said by delivering a more efficient product switch process and improved service, it allowed the bank to assist brokers’ retention activity, and support them with the same commissions.

Property division sales director Emma Cox (pictured) added: “Opening this system up to allow our brokers partners to proactively switch on behalf of their clients has been on our radar for some time.

“It forms part of a wider strategy to build out the technology that supports our distribution, using smart systems to do the heavy lifting but keeping our expert teams very much involved where necessary.

“We are a relationship business and achieving the right balance between people and technology is something we are very much focused on moving forward.”

 

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

Close