Catalyst returns to 75 per cent bridging

Standard bridging, development exit finance and light, medium or heavy refurbishment are available under the new collection.

Loans are available from £50,000 with up to 24-month terms for property in England and Wales.

And interest payments can be serviced, retained or part-and-part.

The lender said fast-track completions are available when the necessary documentation is provided.

Chris Fairfax, chief executive at Catalyst Property Finance (pictured), said: “This is an exciting range which is much needed in the short-term finance market today.

“Clearly, there is pent up demand from brokers and borrowers who have property projects on hold or about to begin.

“Unlike many lenders, we are now able to lend up to 75 per cent of current market value for first charge loans and up to 65 per cent of 180-day value for second charge.”