Complex Buy To Let

Mansfield BS re-launches holiday let deal

  • 23/07/2020
Mansfield Building Society has re-entered the holiday let market with a three-year discounted rate available up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV).

 

The society is offering flexible criteria for holiday let landlords, including those with unusual property types, and property owners who want to use earned income or personal wealth to support their affordability assessment.

The holiday let deal has a discounted rate of 3.05 per cent, 2.30 per cent below the society’s standard variable rate.

It comes with a £199 application fee and a £1,800 completion fee. An early repayment charge of three per cent is applicable throughout the product term.

National development manager Paul Lewis said: “As a lender that supports the buy-to-let sector with an extensive range of mainstream and niche products, we’re pleased to add holiday lets back into our range which also includes expat, family and limited company buy-to-let.

“The stamp duty concessions, introduced by the chancellor until 31 March next year, provide an added incentive for landlords to act sooner rather than later.”

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

Close