You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Holiday let and overseas buyer demand growing

by:
  • 06/08/2020
  • 0
Holiday let and overseas buyer demand growing
Brokers have been increasingly seeking lenders that offer mortgages for holiday lets and overseas buyers as the effects of the lockdown and stamp duty changes begin to take effect.

 

Knowledge Bank noted it had seen “a spike in searches for holiday lets” in the buy-to-let (BTL) market in July.

“This has undoubtedly been boosted by the introduction of the stamp duty holiday, and by coronavirus impacting consumer habits, making holiday homes increasingly desirable,” it said.

The trend has also been evidenced by the resurgence of lenders which has seen several re-entering the market during the last month.

However despite this growth, limited company lending remained top priority for brokers researching the BTL market – this was followed by first-time landlords and the requirement to be a homeowner.

For residential searches, Knowledge Bank found the criteria relating to the Covid-19 crisis including temporary maximum loan to value (LTV) and furloughed workers were causing interest.

Self-employed borrowers with one year’s accounts also remained a high priority for advisers.

 

Overseas investors soaring

Meanwhile, data from Legal & General Mortgage Club found growing interest in the UK property market from overseas buyers, including those with a visa and non-UK residents.

It noted that BTL searches for applicants on a visa have risen by 146 per cent since the confirmation of the stamp duty surcharge for overseas buyers, which will take effect in April 2021.

Criteria searches related to visas were the fourth most searched term by advisers during the first week of June and by 27 July ranked as the most searched term by advisers.

The club said the rise coincided with increased interest from Hong Kong-based buyers as a result of the growing political uncertainty in the territory, and also reflected the incoming stamp duty surcharge and temporary cut.

 

Dual stamp duty effect

Knowledge Bank lender relationship manager Matthew Corker said: “More people are looking into holiday lets as the desire to travel abroad is falling among UK citizens while Covid-19 continues to impact the travel sector.

“I expect this to become a trend in the coming months as travel bans are enforced and air travel remains limited. Let’s not forget the stamp duty holiday will further encourage consumers to take the plunge.

“Throughout June and July, we have seen indicators that the housing market is moving, and the stamp duty holiday is one of the sources that will provide the economy with the boost it needs.”

Legal & General Mortgage Club director Kevin Roberts added: “Britain’s housing market is bucking the trend and has faced unprecedented levels of demand since reopening in May, and now figures show that a growing number of overseas buyers are also taking interest in UK property.

“Many are now looking to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday while also investing in the market before the two per cent surcharge for overseas customers takes effect.

“There is an opportunity for advisers to support many of these buyers, particularly if they have little to no credit history in the UK,” he added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
UTB unveils dedicated contractor criteria and near prime second charge deal

United Trust Bank (UTB) has published specific criteria for contractor borrowers and launched a limited edition second charge product which...

Close