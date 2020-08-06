You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Permitted developments to pay contribution levy as government looks to SME builders

by:
  • 06/08/2020
  • 0
Permitted developments to pay contribution levy as government looks to SME builders
Permitted development (PD) conversions will be brought into the scope of a reformed contribution levy under the government’s proposed planning overhaul.

 

However, the exemption will be continued for self-build and custom-build development.

At present PD conversion schemes are excluded from the Community Infrastructure Levy and planning obligations which can be levied by local authorities.

However, the latest proposals would bring together these developer contributions into one Infrastructure Levy set by central government, with PD schemes included.

The government said it wanted to use the reformed Infrastructure Levy to raise more revenue than the current system and deliver at least as much affordable housing.

“In making this change to developer contributions for new development, the scope of the Infrastructure Levy would be extended to better capture changes of use which require planning permission, even where there is no additional floorspace, and for some permitted development rights including office to residential conversions and new demolition and rebuild permitted development rights,” the consultation said.

“This approach would increase the levy base, and would allow these developments to better contribute to infrastructure delivery and making development acceptable to the community,” it added.

The levy would be charged on the final value of a development based on the rate at the point planning permission is granted.

It would be charged at the point of occupation and would only apply above a minimum threshold to prevent low viability developments becoming unviable, while the levy would only be charged on the value exceeding the threshold.

This would “provide greater certainty for communities and developers about what the level of developer contributions are expected alongside new development” the government argued.

 

Small builders key players

Despite this focus on permitted development rights, the government has also said it is targeting small and medium builders to put the planning reforms into action.

It believes a greater role for smaller builders will increase the number of properties built and speed of development.

The proposals suggest that plans for large sites should seek to include a variety of development types by different builders which allow more phases to come forward together.

“The changes will be a major boost to SME builders currently cut off by the planning process,” it said.

“They will be key players in getting the country building on the scale needed to drive our economic recovery, while leading housebuilding that is beautiful and builds on local heritage and character.

“The current system has shown itself to be unfavourable to small businesses, with the proportion of new homebuilding they lead on dropping drastically from 40 per cent 30 years ago to just 12 per cent today.

“Recent studies show smaller firms feel the complexities of the planning process and its associated risks, delays and costs are the key challenges they face in homebuilding.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Geraldine Kilkelly
Second charge volumes fall 71 per cent in June – FLA

New second charge mortgage volumes dropped 71 per cent year-on-year in June with just 661 new agreements arranged.

Close