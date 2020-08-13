You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

West One launches limited edition BTL deals

  • 13/08/2020
West One has launched two limited edition buy-to-let deals for standard and specialist landlords.

 

The first deal is a five-year fixed rate loan, with a 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and a three-year early repayment charge. Rates start at 4.04 per cent on loan sizes from £50,000 to £1,000,000, with terms from five to thirty years.

This loan is available for houses, leasehold flats and maisonettes, new-builds, houses of multiple occupation (HMOs), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) and holiday lets, including Airbnb.

The second limited edition product is a five-year fixed rate deal with a maximum loan capped at £250,000.

For standard properties the rate is 3.59 per cent and for specialist securities the rate is 3.79 per cent. The maximum loan to value is 70 per cent with a minimum loan size of £50,000.

Both loans qualify for faster completions than other deals with reduced legal fees for qualifying remortgages, up to a maximum of £750,000 where relevant.

Andrew Ferguson (pictured), managing director of buy-to-let at West One, said: “Following the refresh of our product range at the beginning of the month, we promised further enhancements to support our broker partners.

“These limited-edition products fill certain criteria for both standard and specialist landlords looking to expand their portfolios.

“The added flexibility within the five-year fixed rate with three-year early repayment charges is something our broker partners have been asking for, so I anticipate strong demand for this.”

 

