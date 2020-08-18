You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Flood of rental homes drives inner London rents to record lows

by:
  • 18/08/2020
  • 0
Flood of rental homes drives inner London rents to record lows
Inner London rents fell by a record 8.4 per cent year-on-year in July, as landlords flipped their short-term lets into long-term tenancies, analysis from Hamptons International reveals.

 

With a lack of tourism and companies relocating their staff to the UK, landlords who run short-term lets have been changed tactics. To fill their properties they are targeting traditional renters, increasing choices for tenants and driving rents down.

Hamptons found that in July there was a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of homes available to rent in London, the only region in the UK to record a rise.

Almost all this increase took place in inner London where the number of homes to rent rose 42 per cent on last year.

Of the 20 local authorities which saw the highest proportion of short lets now being offered on the long-term rental market, 16 were in the capital.

Between the lifting of lockdown in late May and the end of July, 12 per cent of homes that came onto the rental market in Zone 1, central London, had previously been let on a short-term basis. Across London as a whole, the figure stood at 5.1 per cent over the same period.

And while landlords may have a better chance of filling their properties if they look to attract traditional renters, the switch away from the short term market means on average they will see a 35 per cent reduction in rent, or £1,952 a month less.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons International, said: “For years there had been a steady stream of landlords moving from the long to the short let market in search of higher returns.

“However following lockdown and in the two months since late May, this shift has been completely reversed with growing numbers of landlords looking to secure longer-term tenants.

“This is particularly evident in urban tourist and corporate relocation hotspots, nowhere more so than central London. And with three-quarters of landlords who have secured a long-term tenant signing 12-month or longer contracts, they are unlikely to return to the short let market any time soon.

“However the rising popularity of UK holidays has meant that rural and coastal areas have kept the short-let market outside of urban areas more buoyant.”

 

National picture

The picture is different across the rest of the country, however.

In regions around Great Britain there were seven per cent fewer homes available to rent last month compared with the same period last year.

Rents in Great Britain remained flat in July. Last month, the average cost of a newly let property in Great Britain fell slightly to £1,001 pcm, 0.1 per cent lower than the same month last year.

However this is a slight improvement on the 0.7 per cent year-on-year fall recorded in June.

Once again, rental growth was dragged down by rent falls in London, the South East and East of England.

Rents in London fell 4.2 per cent year-on-year in July, driven by an 8.4 per cent decrease in inner London.

Meanwhile in outer London, rents fell 2.9 per cent compared with the same period last year, a slight improvement from the 3.6 per cent fall recorded the previous month.

However outside of London and its immediate neighbouring regions, rents continued to rise.

The South West saw the biggest rental increase – average rents rose 2.8 per cent year-on-year in July. The Midlands followed with 2.3 per cent annual rental growth.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Skipton BS discusses future of the mortgage market at The Mortgage Administrator Ivent

Skipton Intermediaries will be examining how the mortgage market has evolved during 2020 and what this will mean for the...

Close