You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Affordability the priority for adverse credit lending – Belton

by:
  • 25/08/2020
  • 0
Affordability the priority for adverse credit lending – Belton
Legal and General Mortgage Club head of lender relationships Danny Belton has emphasised the adverse credit mortgage market is far better prepared than prior to the financial crisis ten years ago.

 

And he noted that the club had seen a 30 per cent increase in the amount of lending that was being completed with specialist lenders.

Speaking on Specialist Lending Solutions Television in association with Pepper Money, Belton disputed concerns that regulators would be worried this market was drifting towards sub-prime lending.

“Yes we need to be careful as an industry, but I think now the Mortgage Market Review (MMR) rules are well embedded into our industry as to what is the right advice,” he said.

“We’ve got the loan to income (LTI) caps and relative stress testing, so every case is underwritten to a really strong standard now and therefore we’re making sure it is actually affordable, for the right reasons, and lenders are lending to the right customers.

“If they feel the customer is going to be under pressure or potentially threatened by the size of the loan or the repayments that are there, they are not going to lend.

“So I think as an industry we’re in a really strong place because of that, to help these customers sensibly,” he added.

Pepper Money sales director Paul Adams echoed Belton’s comments.

“I agree, affordability is king, hence why with so many specialist lenders the underwriters will want to look at bank statements to make sure there is no stress in terms of their current financial situation,” he said.

“We’re lending to customers who’ve had problems in the past, not problems today, but affordability is at the forefront of all lending decisions.”

 

 

[Sponsored content]

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
TMW overtakes BM Solutions as largest BTL lender

The Mortgage Works (TMW), Nationwide Building Society’s buy-to-let lending arm, has become the largest buy-to-let lender in the UK, according...

Close