You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Tenant demand hits all-time low as gross rental income falls – TMW

by:
  • 25/08/2020
  • 0
Tenant demand hits all-time low as gross rental income falls – TMW
Tenant demand dropped to an all-time low in Q2 as the average rental income dipped, data from The Mortgage Works (TMW) showed.

 

The Gross Rental Income analysis based on a survey by BVA BDRC showed that the average income landlords earn per year dropped by £1,000 to £60,000 coinciding with the decline in demand.

However, although tenant demand and overall gross income dropped, the average income per property rose from £7,992 in Q1 to £8,571 during the period, as landlords reduced their portfolio sizes.

This was also despite fewer landlords reporting they had increased rents over the last year; 21 per cent said this was the case compared to 27 per cent in the first quarter.

The accompanying Tenant Demand Report for Q2, recorded a net score of –11 as the number of landlords citing a slight or significant decline in interest from tenants outstripped those reporting a slight or significant increase.

This is the lowest index score for tenant demand since 2012 and a further drop from the score of –8 reported in Q1.

 

Rental changes

The proportion of landlords intending to raise their rents over the next six months also dropped as this stood at 13 per cent, down from 15 per cent six months ago. 

However, the majority of landlords said they would not make any changes to this as 61 per cent said the rent they charge would remain the same for the next six months. 

Increases in rent overall appear to have fallen as only eight per cent of landlords said rent had gone up in the areas they owned properties in. This was compared to the 20 per cent who said the same in Q1.

 

Landlord and property characteristics 

Homes in multiple occupancy (HMOs) provided landlords with the highest yields at 6.9 per cent during the second quarter.

This was followed by bungalows at six per cent then semi-detached houses at 5.9 per cent. Multi-unit blocks (MUBs) provided rental yields of 5.8 per cent while individual flats provided 5.7 per cent. 

When it came to employment status, self-employed landlords generated the highest gross rental income at an average of £105,000 a year.

Landlords who were self-employed in other professions saw an average income of £54,000 and the full-time employed received an average rental income of £48,000. 

Those who work part-time received the lowest average rental incomes at £37,000 a year. 

Borrowing landlords also continued to generate the most profit, the report showed.

Landlords with buy-to-let mortgages earned more than those who owned their portfolio outright, bringing in £75,000 compared to £40,000. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Shawbrook and Fluent combine on £400k second charge to renovate £4m home

Shawbrook Bank has facilitated a £400,000 loan for a couple to carry out home improvements on their £4m property.

Close